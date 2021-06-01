UrduPoint.com
Sharjah To Dispatch Trade Mission To Russia

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), an initiative of the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry (SCCI), has announced plans to send a trade mission to Russia next September.

A delegation of businessmen and investors from the chamber will be visiting the transcontinental country to strengthen economic ties, develop industries, improve trade exchanges, and forge new and promising investment partnerships with their Russian counterparts.

The centre will also be taking part in the world's leading food fair "Anuga", to be held in Germany on 9th October, 2021, to support and promote national food exports and market them in one of the largest food exhibitions in Europe and the world.

The SEDC will also participate in "SIAL middle East ", the leading food, beverage, and hospitality event that will be held from 7th to 9th September, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, the SCCI's Director-General, stated that the centre’s agendas will certainly serve the business community in the emirate, and support the SCCI’s plans to strengthen cooperation ties with all countries and enhance the emirate’s exports to the world.

"This also reflects the chamber’s strategy of highlighting the capabilities of the business sector in Sharjah and the UAE, which is unique for its economic and commercial openness and exceptional business environment conducive to investments, capital and companies," Al Awadi said.

Since its inception in 2015, the SEDC has played a major role in creating an ideal supportive and stimulating environment for local exports, he said.

"We have always been keen on providing a variety of services that can encourage industrial and export establishments, to excel in foreign markets, enhance their competitive capabilities and capitalise on regional and international marketing opportunities by providing export solutions and resources, and creating credit guarantees and technical support for exports" Al Awadi noted.

Abdul Aziz Shattaf, SCCI Assistant Director-General, Members Services Sector and Director of the SEDC, emphasised that it will be representing the SCCI at the Expo 2020 Dubai. In addition, the centre will spare no effort in creating new cooperation links with global business communities, and highlight the benefits of doing business in Sharjah in light of its special characteristics and unparalleled investment environment.

