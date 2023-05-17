UrduPoint.com

Sharjah To Host 2nd Edition Of UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sharjah to host 2nd edition of UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) The emirate of Sharjah will host the 2nd edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, slated to take place from May 29th to 31st, 2023, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event is a joint endeavour supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and orchestrated by the Inter Commerce Expo Corporation.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the SCCI headquarters, unveiling details of the event and highlighting the expected participation of over 130 specialised Chinese factories and companies.These participants, leaders in the production and manufacturing of tires, auto parts, equipment, and accessories, will be joined by a diverse range of suppliers and leading Chinese brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo has carved a niche for itself as a premier annual event on the Centre's Calendar.

With its successful inaugural edition, the event has amplified its importance for visitors and exhibitors alike. Al Midfa emphasised that the Expo constitutes a vital platform to display the freshest Chinese innovations in the sector, foster collaborations among the crème de la crème of the automotive world, nurture economic and trade exchange opportunities, and unveil a new tire and auto parts market.

Open to visitors daily from 10:00 to 18:00, the Expo promises a showcase of the most recent auto parts and accessories, tire and battery products, automotive electronics and maintenance equipment. It also offers a glimpse into cutting-edge automotive technology solutions and modern innovations defining the landscape of the auto parts industry.

