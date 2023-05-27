Sharjah To Host 2nd UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 29 May

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) The stage is set for the second edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, which is scheduled to take place next week at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The three-day event, which will begin on 29th May, is a joint endeavour supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and orchestrated by the Inter Commerce Expo Corporation.

Over 130 specialised Chinese factories and companies are expected to attend the three-day exhibition, according to the organisers.

Addressing a press conference at the SCCI headquarters to unveil the details of the anticipated event, they said the exhibitors, leaders in the production and manufacturing of tyres, auto parts, equipment, and accessories, will be joined by a diverse range of suppliers and leading Chinese brands.

According to Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo has carved a niche for itself as a premier annual event on the Centre's Calendar.

“We are pleased to welcome you at the second edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo after the successful inaugural event last year. The exhibition attracted a remarkable interest from the local and regional companies as we recorded 30 per cent growth in participants in the second edition,” Al Midfa said.

“With its successful inaugural edition, the event has amplified its importance for visitors and exhibitors alike. We are confident that this exhibition will become the most prominent platform for tyres and auto parts industry stakeholders,” he said.

Al Midfa emphasised that the Expo constitutes a vital platform to display the freshest Chinese innovations in the sector, foster collaborations among the crème de la crème of the automotive world, nurture economic and trade exchange opportunities, and unveil a new tire and auto parts market.

“The exhibition will not only showcase latest Chinese innovations, but also offers a platform to Chinese factories and companies to discuss business opportunities with the traders in automobile sector in the middle East and North Africa,” he said.

He said the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is in line with business strategy of Expo Centre Sharjah to further expand its reach and diversify its portfolio of activities by incorporating economic activities especially from the commercial and industrial sectors of the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular.

It is pertinent to note that the holding of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo coincides this year with the approval of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah to practice the activity of trading used auto parts in Industrial Area No. (4) in addition to the previously approved areas.

“We wish all the participants attending the exhibition good luck and success. I’m confident that this event will pave the way to further strengthening the strong economic relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, which is the first partner of the UAE in non-oil trade,” Al Midfa said.

Open to visitors daily from 10:00 to 18:00, the Expo promises a showcase of the most recent auto parts and accessories, tire and battery products, automotive electronics and maintenance equipment. It also offers a glimpse into cutting-edge automotive technology solutions and modern innovations defining the landscape of the auto parts industry.

The exhibition will showcase the latest Chinese innovations in the presence of the brightest minds in the automotive world to cooperate and develop economic and trade exchange opportunities. It will attract the top vehicle service brands, buyers, and dealers from the Gulf region.

