Sharjah To Host 7th Edition Of ‘Come On Kerala’ In May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah have announced the launch of the seventh edition of the Indian trade, cultural and entertainment exhibition Come On Kerala, set to take place from 9th to 11th May under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Organised by Gulf Madhyamam in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber, the exhibition is the largest Indian international trade fair in the middle East, celebrating Indian culture with a special focus on Kerala.
This year’s edition will host over 300 exhibitors, including government entities and private sector companies from the UAE and India, and is expected to attract more than 275,000 visitors.
Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and business Sector at SCCI, said the event supports Sharjah’s strategic goal of enhancing global economic ties, particularly with India, a key trade partner of the UAE.
Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, highlighted the exhibition’s role in promoting trade and investment, offering a platform for collaboration and the promotion of Indian products and services across the region.
Sultan Mohammed Al Omrani, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, confirmed that all preparations have been finalised to ensure a smooth and successful event, noting its importance in strengthening UAE–India relations and supporting Sharjah’s position in the exhibitions sector.
The exhibition will feature more than 20 cultural and entertainment programmes, including live performances by Bollywood stars Mohanlal and Priya Mani, alongside interactive family activities and experiences themed around Kerala’s heritage.
Entrepreneurs from both countries will showcase innovations in healthcare, tourism, education, retail and interior design. The event will also include traditional cuisine festivals, competitions, music and fashion shows, reinforcing its position as the region’s largest Indian festival and a key platform connecting the UAE and India.
Recent Stories
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s f ..
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during v ..
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act
Fire breaks out at gloves factory
More Stories From Middle East
-
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s first paediatric live ..3 minutes ago
-
ADIO, DoH, Hub71 join forces to position Abu Dhabi as global epicentre for life sciences investment4 minutes ago
-
GPSSA Board reviews strategy, investment performance in Q2 meeting4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah to host 7th edition of ‘Come On Kerala’ in May4 minutes ago
-
Expo Khor Fakkan to host festive exhibitions for Eid Al Adha season4 minutes ago
-
ADIO, DoH partner with ADSCC, NYU Abu Dhabi, UAEU to advance life sciences R&D4 minutes ago
-
SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme19 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 concludes with record global attendance19 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors at Expo 2025 Osaka contribute to building positive global image for ..20 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights importance of building cultural bridges during visit to World Art Du ..34 minutes ago
-
IFF opens Dubai Creative Centre with perfumery art studio50 minutes ago
-
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy advancement1 hour ago