Sharjah To Host 7th Edition Of ‘Come On Kerala’ In May

Published April 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Sharjah to host 7th edition of 'Come On Kerala' in May

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah have announced the launch of the seventh edition of the Indian trade, cultural and entertainment exhibition Come On Kerala, set to take place from 9th to 11th May under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by Gulf Madhyamam in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber, the exhibition is the largest Indian international trade fair in the middle East, celebrating Indian culture with a special focus on Kerala.

This year’s edition will host over 300 exhibitors, including government entities and private sector companies from the UAE and India, and is expected to attract more than 275,000 visitors.

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and business Sector at SCCI, said the event supports Sharjah’s strategic goal of enhancing global economic ties, particularly with India, a key trade partner of the UAE.

Jamal Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, highlighted the exhibition’s role in promoting trade and investment, offering a platform for collaboration and the promotion of Indian products and services across the region.

Sultan Mohammed Al Omrani, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, confirmed that all preparations have been finalised to ensure a smooth and successful event, noting its importance in strengthening UAE–India relations and supporting Sharjah’s position in the exhibitions sector.

The exhibition will feature more than 20 cultural and entertainment programmes, including live performances by Bollywood stars Mohanlal and Priya Mani, alongside interactive family activities and experiences themed around Kerala’s heritage.

Entrepreneurs from both countries will showcase innovations in healthcare, tourism, education, retail and interior design. The event will also include traditional cuisine festivals, competitions, music and fashion shows, reinforcing its position as the region’s largest Indian festival and a key platform connecting the UAE and India.

