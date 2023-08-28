Open Menu

Sharjah To Host First Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) The emirate of Sharjah is gearing up to host the first-ever Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th and 27th September, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

This landmark event is an initiative of the Federation of GCC Chambers and is being organised in partnership with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Furthermore, the forum has received significant endorsement from the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of FCCI and Chairman of SCCI, emphasised that the forum's main objective is to delve into investment prospects from both regions and foster these opportunities, aiming to establish robust economic ties between Gulf and Iraqi entities.

“All the organisers of the forum are enthusiastic about amplifying trade exchanges between the two regionsand rolling out innovative strategies for economic diversification and growth. Additionally, we look forward to creating a platform for the exchange of expertise, particularly in education and training, as these areas are fundamental in shaping and refining individuals' skills.

Al Owais noted that the forum, hosted by the SCCI, marks a significant addition to the longstanding bilateral ties between the GCC countries and Iraq, which are rapidly evolving across various sectors. Notably, the GCC nations stand out as some of Iraq's paramount trading allies in the broader Arab region and the middle East specifically.

“The value of this forum cannot be overstated. It presents unparalleled opportunities for companies and investment entities, especially with influential decision-makers from both sides actively participating. The forum benefits immensely from the unwavering support of the GCC General Secretariat, various chambers of commerce, and other governmental departments within the GCC.”

Al Owais concluded his statement by saying, “Given the extensive experience and vast investment possibilities that Gulf countries bring to the table, there's no doubt that we'll see increased avenues for cooperation and investment. We are hopeful and optimistic that this forum will not only achieve tremendous success this year but will also become an annual beacon for the Gulf and Iraqi business communities to explore mutual investment prospects and strengthen collaborative efforts.”

