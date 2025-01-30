Open Menu

Sharjah To Host General Assembly Of Regional Conference Of University Presidents In ME

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents in ME

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The University of Sharjah will host the second General Assembly of the Regional Conference of University Presidents in the middle East "R2C", under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.

The event will take place from 5th to 6th February 2025, with the participation of leaders and presidents from member universities of the Agency for Francophone Universities in the Middle East.

This year's conference aims to strengthen collaboration and exchange expertise and the latest scientific developments among the Francophone universities that are members of the association. Discussions will focus on frameworks for cooperation, enhancing joint initiatives and programmes, student exchange, and research collaborations.

The conference will address two key themes: employability and professional integration, along with the integration of skills into academic curricula. It will also discuss the role of Francophone scientific initiatives and the French language in the Middle East.

The conference will also feature various sessions, workshops, and meetings. During these events, bilateral agreements between member universities will be signed.

Cultural activities and astronomical displays will also be organised at the Sharjah academy of Astronomy, Space Science, and Technology.

The conference will conclude with a closed-door meeting of all the presidents and chancellors of the member universities. During this meeting, the results of the conference will be reviewed, appropriate decisions will be made, and the location for next year's conference will be decided.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Exchange Student Sharjah Middle East February Event All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Confe ..

Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..

45 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS gra ..

Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony

59 seconds ago
 UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 ..

UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters

1 minute ago
 ADQ, Orion Resource Partners to establish $1.2 bil ..

ADQ, Orion Resource Partners to establish $1.2 billion Abu Dhabi-based joint ven ..

1 minute ago
 Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county

Ham cellar business thrives in China's cool county

6 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender eq ..

UAE strengthens collaboration to advance gender equality, women’s empowerment

16 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on success ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commends MBRSC team on successful launch of MBZ-SAT

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheb ..

Dubai Holding Asset Management unveils Nad Al Sheba Mall, set to open in April 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth qu ..

France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter

17 minutes ago
 Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall ..

Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM

31 minutes ago
 Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collab ..

Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT ..

31 minutes ago
 EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memori ..

EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’ ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East