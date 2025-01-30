Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents in ME

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The University of Sharjah will host the second General Assembly of the Regional Conference of University Presidents in the middle East "R2C", under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.
The event will take place from 5th to 6th February 2025, with the participation of leaders and presidents from member universities of the Agency for Francophone Universities in the Middle East.
This year's conference aims to strengthen collaboration and exchange expertise and the latest scientific developments among the Francophone universities that are members of the association. Discussions will focus on frameworks for cooperation, enhancing joint initiatives and programmes, student exchange, and research collaborations.
The conference will address two key themes: employability and professional integration, along with the integration of skills into academic curricula. It will also discuss the role of Francophone scientific initiatives and the French language in the Middle East.
The conference will also feature various sessions, workshops, and meetings. During these events, bilateral agreements between member universities will be signed.
Cultural activities and astronomical displays will also be organised at the Sharjah academy of Astronomy, Space Science, and Technology.
The conference will conclude with a closed-door meeting of all the presidents and chancellors of the member universities. During this meeting, the results of the conference will be reviewed, appropriate decisions will be made, and the location for next year's conference will be decided.
