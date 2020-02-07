Sharjah to launch 9th ‘International Scout Gathering’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Sharjah will host the 9th International Scout Gathering from the 10th to 19th of February, 2020, under the theme "All is for Sharjah...Sharjah is for all", organisers announced.

Aiming to achieve the lofty vision of the scout movement, the three-day event attracts 94 countries from different scout regions, with the participation of 250 rovers, representing scouting societies in various regions of the world, in collaboration with the Emirates Scout Association and the Arab Scout Organisation in the Arab Scout Region at the headquarters of the scout camp in Sharjah.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al-Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Supreme Organising Committee, stated in a press conference on Thursday to launch the international gathering, that the slogan is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to promote the concepts of scouting and tolerance.

He emphasised that the meeting has become a global meeting, highlighting its prominent position among other International forums.

Concluding his statement, Al-Suwaidi expressed his thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support.