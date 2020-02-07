UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah To Launch 9th ‘International Scout Gathering’

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Sharjah to launch 9th ‘International Scout Gathering’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Sharjah will host the 9th International Scout Gathering from the 10th to 19th of February, 2020, under the theme "All is for Sharjah...Sharjah is for all", organisers announced.

Aiming to achieve the lofty vision of the scout movement, the three-day event attracts 94 countries from different scout regions, with the participation of 250 rovers, representing scouting societies in various regions of the world, in collaboration with the Emirates Scout Association and the Arab Scout Organisation in the Arab Scout Region at the headquarters of the scout camp in Sharjah.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al-Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Supreme Organising Committee, stated in a press conference on Thursday to launch the international gathering, that the slogan is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to promote the concepts of scouting and tolerance.

He emphasised that the meeting has become a global meeting, highlighting its prominent position among other International forums.

Concluding his statement, Al-Suwaidi expressed his thanks to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support.

Related Topics

World Sharjah February 2020 Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

17 minutes ago

Al Sidr Environmental Film Festival seeks to trigg ..

20 minutes ago

Prince Andrew defers navy promotion in wake of Eps ..

4 minutes ago

Indian man charged with raping five-year-old girl ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship treble to 6 ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops departmental stores from u ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.