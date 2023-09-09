Open Menu

Sharjah To Launch Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) For the benefit of senior citizens and people with disabilities who are residents of the Emirate of Sharjah, Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) will launch a seasonal influenza vaccination campaign on Monday, 9/11/2023, and it will run through the end of the winter season.
Kholoud Al Ali, Director of the Seniors Services Center said that the campaign's goal for this year is to give the vaccine to 2,000 people in their homes as the Department of Social Services' 800700 main line announces that 1,155 people received the immunization as recipients last year.

The Department of Social Services in Sharjah and its affiliated areas, including Al Dhaid City, Al Hamriyah, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, and Al Mleiha, approved that the vaccination initiative’s database is clearly shows the elderly and disabled people information including their health identity and disease state, and their current state of health.

According to Kholoud Al Ali, the department runs this campaign every year to promote the health of elderly and disabled people and to support SSSD’s goal of giving away free seasonal influenza vaccinations to all senior and disabled residents of the Emirate of Sharjah through the home care team that conducts home visits. She emphasized that the vaccination program for senior citizens fits into the department's and its partners' efforts to implement programs that serve and protect senior citizens' parents while they are at their homes.

