Sharjah to participate in World Travel Market London 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Sharjah is gearing up for a significant presence at the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from 6-8 November.

Sharjah will be represented by a coalition of 18 government and private entities in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), with a focus on showcasing the emirate's accomplishments in aligning tourism sector growth with the preservation of environmental, heritage, and cultural values—an essential component of its sustainable tourism diversification strategy.

Throughout its participation, the emirate will shine a spotlight on a diverse array of exceptional experiences and destinations, encompassing environmental, desert, heritage, cultural, recreational, adventure, and sports tourism.

Sharjah is distinguished by its unique environmental diversity, spanning from the desert to the islands, including landmarks such as the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Mleiha Archaeological and Ecotourism Project, Buhais Geology Park, Sharjah Safari, and natural reserves like the Wasit Wetland Centre and Al Qurm Nature Reserve.

The emirate has been steadfast in its growth. In 2022, Sharjah's hotels welcomed over 1.4 million guests, and this year has seen a substantial increase in guest numbers. Between January and September 2023, the emirate received more than 1.1 million guests, marking an impressive 18% increase over the same period in 2022.

This year, several prominent institutions and entities are participating in collaboration with SCTDA, including Sharjah International Airport Authority, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Institute of Heritage, as well as Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah Sports Council, and Sharjah Old cars Club.

From the private sector, participating entities in collaboration with SCTDA include Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Sharjah National Hotels, The Chedi Al Bait Hotel, Sharjah, Coral Beach Resort, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Golden Sands Hotel, Holidays Tours, and TravTalk.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, has underlined Sharjah's leading position in the implementation of sustainable tourism strategies, solidifying its status as an industry trailblazer.

Al Midfa emphasised the intrinsic connection between the tourism sector and international relations, stating that it serves as a vital bridge to global audiences while fostering stronger ties and partnerships with influential organisations shaping worldwide travel and tourism trends.

He further commented, “The tourism sector is evolving at a rapid pace, with an increasing emphasis on authentic environmental, heritage, and cultural tourism. Sharjah has consistently remained at the forefront of adopting these tourism strategies, driven by its commitment to sustainable development standards that enjoy widespread support across all sectors, with tourism leading the way.”