Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, valet services, fitness facilities, auction houses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Sharjah's Economic Development Department (SEDD) has said that cinemas, auction houses, entertainment centres, valet services and fitness facilities in the emirate can re-open with 50 per cent capacity provided they follow the necessary safety guidelines.

These guidelines include taking temperature checks, providing visitors with sanitisers and ensuring safety distance of 2 metres in addition to limiting customers to 50 percent of store capacity.

However, some services will continue to be halted, including massage, sauna and distribution of newspapers and magazines.

The development comes as part of the gradual reopening of business activities nationwide.