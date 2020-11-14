UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Translation Grant Receives 1,014 Applications Till Date

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Translation Grant receives 1,014 applications till date

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 14th November 2020 (WAM) - The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced receiving applications from 1,014 publishers for the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, Translation Grant which annually funds the translation of books by publishers participating in the annual Professional Programme, which runs prior to the start of SIBF in November each year.

SBA has also announced that registrations to apply for the fund will remain open until February 2021.

The SIBF Translation Grant was launched under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, at the opening ceremony of the 30th edition of SIBF to encourage the translation movement in the Arab region and the world through cash grants awarded to publishers to translate their publications into other languages. Valued at between US$1,500 - $4,000, each grant helps a publisher cover the translation costs, partially or fully.

This year, SBA has received applications to translate Arabic books into 15 international languages. These include translating 48 Arabic books into Turkish, 39 into English, 32 into Portuguese, 26 into Armenian, 19 into Macedonian, 12 into Serbian, nine into Georgian, eight each into Ukrainian and Malayalam, seven each into Nepali and French, five into Russian, three each into Spanish and urdu, and one into Estonian.

The grant also received applications to translate books from 16 diverse languages into Arabic, including 281 from Turkish, 226 from English, 54 from Spanish, 41 from Georgian, 40 from Italian, 34 from Russian, 24 from Serbian, 18 from Portuguese, 16 from Albanian, 15 from Armenian, 13 from Macedonian, 12 from Ukrainian, six from French, three from Urdu, two from Nepali, and one from Romanian.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, stressed that the SIBF Translation Grant exemplifies the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and leverage the realities of the translation movement from Arabic into other languages and vice versa.

Al Ameri remarked that the high number of applications received so far is in line with the objectives of the fund, as it attests to the interest of both writers and publishers in seeing their Arabic works translated into other languages.

Al Ameri added: "Translation plays a vital role in promoting cultures worldwide and gives readers access to books of creative writers and authors. It also furthers cross-cultural communication and steers efforts in providing readers worldwide access to the Arabic literary and cultural output."

Related Topics

World Russia Sharjah Albanian February November 2020 From Arab

Recent Stories

SEDD completes more over 214,000 digital transacti ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolence ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to launch educ ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Pioneers Award to honour frontline heroes: Moh ..

33 minutes ago

Jewels of Emirates Show makes debut at Expo Centre ..

48 minutes ago

World community can't remain indifferent to India' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.