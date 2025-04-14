Sharjah Triathlon Draws 400 Participants Across All Categories
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The winners of the Sharjah Triathlon were crowned today following exciting competitions held on Al Mamzar Corniche, with the participation of 400 male and female athletes, as part of the Sharjah Sports Council’s community and sports events agenda.
The awarding ceremony was attended by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Vice President of the UAE Triathlon Federation; Dr. Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, Director of Sports and Community Events; and several officials.
In the Olympic category (1.5km swim, 40km cycling, 10km running), Marwan Al Bannai topped the UAE men’s division, while Mariam Al Ali took first place in the UAE women’s division.
In the open category, Oscar Marquez and Michelle Niguel won the men's and women's races respectively.
Sprint category (750m swim, 20km cycling, 5km run): UAE Men: 1st Abdullah Hassan Al Ali; UAE Women: 1st Kathloom Al Mazmi; Open Men: 1st Ali Al Zobaie; Open Women: 1st Lindsey Nader.
In the Sprint team category, the team of Omran Shaqir, Monjam Belgoutai, and Shreyas Bekoor came in first place.
Super Sprint (350m swim, 10km cycling, 1.5km run): UAE Men: 1st Hamed Al Suraidi; Open Men: 1st Dr. Paton; Open Women: 1st Ana Laura.
In the Junior race (150m swim): UAE Boys: 1st Marwan Al Bannai; UAE Girls: 1st Mariam Al Ali; Open Boys: 1st Benedict Hohn; Open Girls: 1st Adriana Loranka.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
U.S. annual natural gas production from Eagle Ford to grow to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026: EIA2 hours ago
-
Venice Biennale 2025: UNESCO honours Mosul's architectural renaissance3 hours ago
-
Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UN trade body3 hours ago
-
EU's exports of medicinal, pharma products up by 13.5% in 20243 hours ago
-
European Council to provide EU assistance of €500 million in loans to Jordan3 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
OPEC revises down global oil demand growth for 2025 due to US tariffs: MOMR4 hours ago
-
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria4 hours ago
-
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 20244 hours ago
-
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Championship4 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedonia at Wahat Al Kara ..5 hours ago
-
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 20245 hours ago