Sharjah Triathlon Draws 400 Participants Across All Categories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The winners of the Sharjah Triathlon were crowned today following exciting competitions held on Al Mamzar Corniche, with the participation of 400 male and female athletes, as part of the Sharjah Sports Council’s community and sports events agenda.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Vice President of the UAE Triathlon Federation; Dr. Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, Director of Sports and Community Events; and several officials.

In the Olympic category (1.5km swim, 40km cycling, 10km running), Marwan Al Bannai topped the UAE men’s division, while Mariam Al Ali took first place in the UAE women’s division.

In the open category, Oscar Marquez and Michelle Niguel won the men's and women's races respectively.

Sprint category (750m swim, 20km cycling, 5km run): UAE Men: 1st Abdullah Hassan Al Ali; UAE Women: 1st Kathloom Al Mazmi; Open Men: 1st Ali Al Zobaie; Open Women: 1st Lindsey Nader.

In the Sprint team category, the team of Omran Shaqir, Monjam Belgoutai, and Shreyas Bekoor came in first place.

Super Sprint (350m swim, 10km cycling, 1.5km run): UAE Men: 1st Hamed Al Suraidi; Open Men: 1st Dr. Paton; Open Women: 1st Ana Laura.

In the Junior race (150m swim): UAE Boys: 1st Marwan Al Bannai; UAE Girls: 1st Mariam Al Ali; Open Boys: 1st Benedict Hohn; Open Girls: 1st Adriana Loranka.

