Sharjah Triathlon On April 29 At Al Mamzar Corniche

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) As part of its plan for community sporting events, the Sharjah Sports Council is organising the "Sharjah Triathlon", which includes running, swimming and cycling, on Saturday, April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche.

The event, organised in cooperation with UAE Triathlon Association and several sponsoring and supporting agencies and institutions, targets 400 participants from both sexes in different age groups from five years to 50 years and above. .

Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department at the Sharjah Sports Council, said that this race aims to continuously activate the role of community sports to spread a sporting culture and make sports the ideal method and lifestyle for community members.

It also means attracting young people to practice various individual sports and preparing a generation of athletes, highlighting the sporting image and tourist attractions of the Emirate, and promoting various sporting destinations.

