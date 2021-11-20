UrduPoint.com

Sharjah TV marks World Television Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) Sharjah TV, associated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, celebrates the World Television Day, which falls on November 21 of each year.

The World Television Day was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in recognition of the impact of television on decision-making by drawing public opinion, and its role in increasing focus on economic, social and cultural issues.

During 2021, Sharjah tv made qualitative achievements, whether by launching various programmes that meet the audience's interests in various social, economic, cultural, religious and entertainment fields, or by showing dramatic series that resonated audience acceptance, in addition to keeping pace with many cultural and heritage events, as well as its keenness to broadcasting programmes and transmitting them through a large network of correspondents and technical cadres, despite the exceptional circumstances brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Sharjah TV, Salem Al Ghaithi said: "The World Television Day represents an opportunity to devote this medium, which still enjoys the interest of various segments of society, despite the great technological development that the world is witnessing, and the emergence of many digital media platforms, due to the content it provides that keeps pace with the requirements of the developmental era, and serves family and child issues, in addition to its contribution to strengthening communication with the cultures of the world."

Al Ghaithi added: "The audience's passion for television still provides the possibility to produce the most diverse and attractive entertainment programmes for the viewer, so that this mass medium is able to continue to compete with all forms of entertainment and other knowledge in this era, and keep the audience in anticipation of the new in all seasons."

