Sharjah TV’s ‘Molhemoon’ hosts WAM Director-General

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), has emphasised that despite the rapid development seen across the media and journalism sectors, integrity and credibility in delivering news continue to serve as their foundations and those who disregard these values to advance their careers are contributing to the loss of the true purpose of journalist of providing facts.

The Director General of WAM made the remarks during an episode of Molhemoon (Inspirers) tv programme, aired by Sharjah TV of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, offering insights into his career in media and journalism and discussing highlights of his journey.

During the programme, Al Rayssi stated that integrity and credibility must be coupled with prompt delivery, adding that news must be promptly transmitted to curb the spread of false news and hearsay.

He also mentioned that his learning journey and life experiences have taught him to set clear strategic work plans to timely and accurately convey the media messages.

While speaking about his personal development and his professional career, Al Rayssi noted that there are always people inspiring us and helping us shape our personalities throughout our lives, highlighting the role his parents played in teaching him the virtues of honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour.

"I made sure to pass on what my parents taught me down to my children, because it is vital to grow up valuing honesty and integrity, as they help us be honest in our work and interactions, and exhibit true confidence by delivering our message with full transparency and credibility," he said.

The Director-General of WAM recalled when his passion for journalism sparked when he and his schoolmates collaborated in publishing a school newspaper, and how this talent grew with the encouragement of his parents, family and friends, and his work in filming some programmes on his hometown, Khorfakkan, using a camera given to him by his father.

During my high school years, I started writing articles and opinion pieces in newspapers, which is what drove me to specialise in journalism, he further added.

Al Rayssi highlighted several milestones of his career as a journalist, as well as his work in representing the UAE in regional and international conferences and forums during his time working at the National Media Council and WAM, revealing that his relationship with the agency began when he was a student at the Department of Mass Communication, United Arab Emirates University, as his first university research study was on WAM and its work and duties.