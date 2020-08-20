Sharjah University to continue hybrid learning at its colleges

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, stated that the university will continue the remote learning system for its theoretical colleges using e-communication and virtual programmes, and will use a combined learning system for its practical colleges in the 2020/2021 academic year.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he said, "We are currently working on supporting practical colleges with new and advanced technologies, to ensure quality educational outcomes. Practical colleges require real-life experiences and utilise simulation programmes and virtual interactive labs provided by the university, in cooperation with several international educational establishments, such as Colorado University and MIT in the US."

He also highlighted the university’s commitment to implementing all precautionary procedures and health and safety measures adopted the country, such as limiting the number of students on campus, applying social distancing rules in classes and labs, instructing everyone to wear face masks and gloves at all times, providing sanitisers everywhere, and checking people’s temperatures using advanced devices and cameras at the entrance of the university’s campus.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Hashimi, Director of business Services Department at the University of Sharjah, said that the university’s Transportation Department is keen to implement all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, by testing all employees before the start of the academic year, sanitising buses before and after being used by students, supplying vehicles with sanitisers, and instructing employees to wear face masks.

Amina Almarzouqi, Acting Dean College of Health Sciences of University of Sharjah and Head of the Prevention, Awareness and COVID-19 Precautionary Measures Follow-Up Committee, stressed that the university is using thermal cameras in its buildings and ensuring the implementation of social distancing between students, noting that all precautionary procedures are explained on the university’s website.