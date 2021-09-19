Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has approved updating the precautionary and preventive measures for home gatherings and social events in the Emirate, stating that the number of attendees shall not exceed 50 people at home and 100 people in halls of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department with 4 meters to be kept as a safe distance between participants.

The latest updates also allow the return of setting up wedding tents with a capacity of no more than 200 people provided that all precautionary measures are applied and social distancing is observed.

Attendance of events is limited to persons who are fully vaccinated, and who can present the green pass system of Al Hosn App.

SECDMT instructed the adherence to half the capacity of each table in social events, stating that the duration of the event should not exceed four hours. They also urged people with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone who has any symptoms of illness not to attend the events.

SECDMT called on all members of society to adhere to preventive measures, wearing masks, maintaining sterilisation, avoiding hand and nose-shaking, hugs, in addition to keeping physical distance between individuals in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.