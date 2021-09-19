UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Updates Precautionary Measures For Social Events

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has approved updating the precautionary and preventive measures for home gatherings and social events in the Emirate, stating that the number of attendees shall not exceed 50 people at home and 100 people in halls of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department with 4 meters to be kept as a safe distance between participants.

The latest updates also allow the return of setting up wedding tents with a capacity of no more than 200 people provided that all precautionary measures are applied and social distancing is observed.

Attendance of events is limited to persons who are fully vaccinated, and who can present the green pass system of Al Hosn App.

SECDMT instructed the adherence to half the capacity of each table in social events, stating that the duration of the event should not exceed four hours. They also urged people with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone who has any symptoms of illness not to attend the events.

SECDMT called on all members of society to adhere to preventive measures, wearing masks, maintaining sterilisation, avoiding hand and nose-shaking, hugs, in addition to keeping physical distance between individuals in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

Related Topics

Sharjah Marriage Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

15 minutes ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

3 hours ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.