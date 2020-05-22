Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival 2020 postponed to Q3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Announcement: Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) The Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival 2020 has been postponed to the third quarter, organiser, Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced.

The 10-day cultural festival was originally slated for a May 27 opening.

SVRF 2020 has been postponed as its current dates coincides with the upcoming school examination schedule in the UAE and other countries.

Targeting children, youth and their parents, the festival’s events seek to further dialogue through virtual sessions. The array of planned activities have been designed to encourage young people to gainfully utilise the long hours of #StayHome in the wake of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.