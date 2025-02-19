Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) As part of its efforts to strengthen and advance international economic and investment cooperation, the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), received a high-level delegation from the People’s Republic of China comprising prominent investors, CEOs, and economic and trade experts.

The visit aimed to foster partnerships and explore promising investment opportunities in the emirate.

The delegation was received by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR; Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; and Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR. They were also joined by Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, and senior officials from various government bodies in the emirate.

The Chinese delegation was led by Honorary Chair of Hang Lung Properties, Ronnie Chan; Fanjie Wei, Director of the Shanghai Future-Oriented Industries Fund; and Peng Wang, CIO of Inatai Investment Management Company.

These were joined by a number of founders, CEOs and CIOs representing companies operating in financial sectors such as asset management and capital investment, as well as industrial and energy sectors; in addition to representatives from the asset management and advisory firm Clocktower Group.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “The delegation’s visit to Sharjah reflects the strength of economic and investment relations between the emirate and global markets, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a preferred destination for investors, and highlighting our emirate’s thriving business environment, built on economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation.”

The chairman added that DGR is committed to expanding international cooperation and enabling investors to benefit from the emirate’s dynamic economy. He described the visit as more than an opportunity to enhance partnerships, highlighting it as a step towards building strong economic connections that open new avenues for high-value investments and long-term growth.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah described the visit as a key milestone in strengthening investment relations between Sharjah and China, noting that strategic partnerships with global markets play an important role in driving sustainable economic growth.

“Sharjah offers promising opportunities across various sectors, supported by a flexible investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly policies that facilitate company establishment and expansion. We remain committed to fully supporting international investors while fostering collaboration that drives innovation and expands opportunities for trade and investment,” he added.

Business forum at the House of Wisdom

The delegation’s programme commenced with a business forum at House of Wisdom, where both sides explored investment opportunities in culture and tourism, Mobility and logistics, Health and Wellbeing, GreenTech, Human Capital and Innovation, Advanced Manufacturing, and Agri-food Technology.

The forum featured a welcome speech by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi and H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, followed by a presentation by Invest in Sharjah, titled “Why Sharjah? An Investment Landscape Overview.” After the presentation, the delegation toured the House of Wisdom and explored its unique collection of rare books and manuscripts, and were also briefed on its role and activities designed to disseminate knowledge and foster cultural dialogue.

Transportation and logistics

The delegation’s programme then proceeded to visit the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, where Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport Free Zone Authority, welcomed the Chinese delegation.

He highlighted the significant potential of economic relations between the UAE and China and described the diplomatic relations as a leading model of international economic cooperation. The chairman noted that these relations continue to grow and flourish rapidly, particularly with Sharjah.

Additionally he noted that China is one of Sharjah’s most important economic partners, as reflected in the increasing interest of Chinese companies in investing in and expanding their presence in the emirate. This growing interest is driven by Sharjah’s modern infrastructure, strategic geographic location, investor-friendly regulations, and well-structured business environment.

During their visit, the delegation explored how Sharjah Airport International Free Zone boosts trade, investment, and logistics through its strategic location and streamlined business procedures, including licensing.

The Chinese delegation also met with Zouheir Sabra, CEO of BEEAH Capital, and Rahma Al Shamsi, Director of Portfolio & Ventures for Energy at BEEAH Capital, at their headquarters in Al Rowdat, Sharjah. The delegation attended a presentation on all operations within the BEEAH Group, its subsidiaries, and its innovative solutions and services, followed by a tour of the iconic headquarters.

The visit concluded with an official dinner at Mleiha Archaeological Centre, where the Chinese delegation explored archaeological discoveries that provided valuable insights into the region’s history and ancient civilisations. The centre is a key part of Sharjah’s eco- and heritage tourism project and attracts visitors from around the world.

China is the UAE’s largest global trading partner, accounting for more than 11% of the country’s non-oil trade. In the first half of 2024, trade between the two countries reached US$42 billion Dollars, reflecting a 3% growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

The number of Chinese companies operating in the UAE has reached nearly 15,500.