Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th February, 2023 (WAM) – The activities of the third edition of the Sharjah Wheelers Festival "Wheelers" were concluded on Saturday in the presence of a large audience and the participation of about 800 cars, bikes, camping, and excursion tools.



Organised by Al Majaz Amphitheatre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the two-day festival covered an array of exciting cars-related activities and is considered a venue to exchange experiences in the field of professionalism in the manufacture and modification of cars and motorcycles.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, honoured the winners. The "Joker" by Waleed Mohammed was titled "King of the Show".

In the classic car category, the "Mustang" by Saif Abdullah was title "Best Classic Car", and the "Slingshot" by Abdul Hafeez Al Jasmi was titled "Best Motorcycle category".

