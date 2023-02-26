UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Wheelers Festival Concludes With Honouring Winners

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 26th February, 2023 (WAM) – The activities of the third edition of the Sharjah Wheelers Festival "Wheelers" were concluded on Saturday in the presence of a large audience and the participation of about 800 cars, bikes, camping, and excursion tools.


Organised by Al Majaz Amphitheatre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the two-day festival covered an array of exciting cars-related activities and is considered a venue to exchange experiences in the field of professionalism in the manufacture and modification of cars and motorcycles.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, honoured the winners. The "Joker" by Waleed Mohammed was titled "King of the Show".

In the classic car category, the "Mustang" by Saif Abdullah was title "Best Classic Car", and the "Slingshot" by Abdul Hafeez Al Jasmi was titled "Best Motorcycle category".

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah Car February Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

1 hour ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

2 hours ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.