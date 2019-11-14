(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) The Sharjah Women's Sports, SWS, organised six workshops in September and October, to develop the leadership skills of sportswomen as part of the newly launched "Sports Future Pioneers", a first-of-its-kind diploma in the region.

SWS collaborated with local and international institutions to enhance the programme that seeks to build a new generation of women sports leaders, attract talented staff and develop their skills to advance the sports sector.

The first workshop, titled "Leadership Skills in Sports", held in September, was presented by Professor Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Belal, Vice Dean of Faculty of Physical education for Graduate Studies and Research, Alexandria University, and focused on leadership, its types and responsibilities.

Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, presented the second workshop titled, "Discovering the Capabilities of Athletic Leaders", which focused on the character of sports leaders, effective communication, and how to handle various personalities.

The third workshop held in September was titled, "Leading Meetings in Sports Institutions", led by Dr. Ahmad Al Sharif, Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors and Deputy Director-General of Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

He highlighted the behavioural, administrative and negotiation skills required to run meetings.

The three workshops organised in October, began with "The art of communication with media", presented by Hussam Barakat, Training Director at Ruya tv, who highlighted the importance of developing a charismatic personality and the right body language while talking to the media.

The second workshop, titled "Governance in Sports Organisations", was led by Dr. Ahmed Al Shehhi, Member of the Advisory Council of Dubai Courts, who gave a brief on governance and its application in institutions.

The third was led by Saleh Al Marzooqi from the Dubai Police. The session titled, "Knowledge management in sports" touched on ways to manage knowledge in sports institutions.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of SWS, said, "The launch of the ‘Sports Future Pioneers’ Diploma under the directive of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SWSF, is aimed at building a new generation of women sports leaders, in order to take the lead in the development of the women's sports sector, locally and regionally."

"It is time for women to serve in leadership roles, to share their expertise and skills to advance women's sports," she added.