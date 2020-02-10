Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club, enters AWST volleyball semi-finals

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Sharjah Women’s sports Club secured their place in the volleyball semi-finals at the ongoing Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, on Monday, after a mighty clash against compatriots Al Wasl Club. The intense 5-set game kept the crowds at the edge of their seats as the two teams fought tooth and nail to secure each point in the decisive match.

The Sharjah athletes ousted the AWST 2018 champions with a final score of 109-85 in the game that lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. The winners clinched the first set 25 -11 and lost the following two sets, 20-25 and 24-26. However, the Sharjah team persevered and clinched the final two sets 25-12 and 15-11.

In other matches, the Egyptian Sporting Sports Club secured the first spot after winning a 3-set game against Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club with a final score of 75 – 23. Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Club Sportif Sfaxien guaranteed their spot in the next round after an easy 3-0 win against Jordan’s De La Salle Club with a final score of 75 – 39.

In the third game, Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers dominated the 3-set match against KSA’s Princess Nora University Club that ended 75-22 at the final whistle.

Earlier, on Sunday, the basketball champions of the previous edition, Egypt’s Sporting Sports Club, secured their place in the semi-finals with a massive win against KSA’s Elite Athletes Club, 107-51.

Tunisia’s Al Amal Sportif and Al Watan Al Qabali ousted Bahrain’s Al Riffa Sports Club in the third match on Sunday with a 96-77 win.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club secured their place in the semi-finals with an 8-point lead against Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, 67-59.

The basketball games scheduled for Tuesday promise much excitement as four teams will vie to secure their place in the tournament’s championship game to be held on Wednesday.

AWST 2018 champions Egypt’s Sporting Sports Club will face off with Algeria’s Le Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers, while Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club will compete against Tunisia’s Al Amal Sportif and Al Watan Al Qabali.