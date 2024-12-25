Sharjah Women’s Sports Club Excels At Thailand International Rowing Championship
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Sharjah Women’s Sports Club recently made an impressive debut in rowing at the Thailand International Rowing Championship, held in Bangkok on December 14 and 15, 2024. This competition featured teams from various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Germany, making it a challenging event. The club’s participation marks an exciting milestone in its efforts to establish a stronger presence in the sport of rowing on an international level.
The club’s under-19 female rowing team had an impressive performance in several races. In the 500-meter individual race, Bushra Qadri demonstrated her talent by winning a silver medal with a time of 1 minute and 52 seconds. Her teammate, Shamsa Al-Sharyani, also shined, finishing in third place and earning a bronze medal with a time of 1 minute and 57 seconds.
In the 1000-meter doubles rowing race, the duo of Fatima Khalaf and Hamda Qadri faced tough competition but managed to secure a bronze medal with a time of 4 minutes.
In another 500-meter individual race, Bushra excelled once again by winning a gold medal, finishing in 2 minutes and 12 seconds.
Hamda Qadri followed closely behind, taking home the silver medal with a time of 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Shamsa Al-Sharyani came in fourth with a time of 2 minutes and 21 seconds.
For the 500-meter doubles event, Bushra and Hamda teamed up and showcased excellent teamwork, earning a silver medal with a time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Meanwhile, Fatima Khalaf and Shamsa Al-Sharyani finished shortly after, securing a bronze medal with a time of 2 minutes and 32 seconds.
Team coach Sarah Baya expressed her admiration for the outstanding performance of the players, highlighting that their hard work and dedication to training have truly paid off. Administrator Hajar Bashbash also recognized their efforts, stating that this participation marks a promising beginning for the club in the sport of rowing, which has recently joined its list of activities.
This recent achievement strengthens Sharjah Women's Sports Club's role as a leader in promoting women's sports in the UAE. It creates new opportunities for athletes to take part in international events. The club remains dedicated to helping young talents grow and preparing them to compete on the world stage, aiming for even more success in the future.
