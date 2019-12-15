UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise winter camp

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, SWSF, has announced that it is organising a winter camp from 22nd December to 9th January 2020, for girls aged 5-15 years and boys aged 5-9 years. The camp will teach them to be physically active and follow a healthy lifestyle.

With an aim to develop the young participants’ skills in all fields, SWSF has prepared a power-packed programme of recreational and sports activities, including football, fencing, karate, table tennis, shooting, basketball and volleyball. Art and crafts as well as cookery workshops and field trips are also on the camp’s agenda.

Through the camp, the foundation seeks to create an ideal environment for the young generations to develop their sports skills, gain new experiences and learn from professional coaches. It also reflects the foundation’s efforts to finetune the physical and mental skills of its members and build a new generation of women leaders in sports and provide them with all the skills and tools to contribute to the development of the sports sector in the country, in alignment with the directives of H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of SWSF.

Fatima Ahmed Saleh Mohamad, Assistant Manager Communication and business Management Section, said, "Based on our belief that raising healthy children is the best way to build a strong and healthy society, the foundation aims to instill a love of sports among the young generation and encourage them to follow their passion. The activities we have prepared for the camp will reflect our belief that ‘a healthy mind is in a healthy body’."

She added, "The winter camp aims to offer the young participants an opportunity to make the most of their winter break and enjoy their time with a wide range of activities which are suitable to all age groups and delivered under the supervision of an expert team of female coaches and instructors."

