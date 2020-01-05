UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Women’s Sports Hosts Annual Gathering To Honour Staff Achievements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to honour staff achievements

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, recently organised its annual gathering to celebrate the year-long efforts and achievements of its employees, including those working at the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, SWSC.

The event was held at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, in the presence of Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of SWS; and Maitha bin Dawi, Director of SWSC.

Al Naqbi said that true success is ever-growing and contributory in nature, and added that the personnel at the SWS and the SWSC are capable of reaching greater heights to improve the landscape of women’s sports in the UAE through their contributions. She also said that the support of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the SWS, was at the core of the organisation’s continued advancements.

"Since the inception of the SWS, we have strived to become effective players within the country-wide community responsible for developing our sports sector. What we have accomplished through the years, and the future goals we are working on, are a source of pride for us. We strongly believe in women and their immense potential to excel in sports; we continue to put in concerted efforts to nurture and develop their skills and professionalism. We are happy to see them take up leadership positions, not just locally and regionally, but internationally, as well," she said.

A variety of entertainment activities, including a guided tour of the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, were organised for the SWS and the SWSC staff.

