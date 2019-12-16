Sharjah World Championship Week begins tomorrow

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Sharjah World Championship Week, the one-of-a-kind annual watersports event hosted by the emirate of Sharjah, begins tomorrow.

The announcement was made by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, during a press conference held at the Al Majaz Waterfront, in the presence of Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority and Chairman of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club; Nicolo di San Germano, Promoter, UIM F1 Powerboat and Aquabike World Championship, and a group of racers who are participating in the championship.

The 20th edition of the Sharjah World Championship Week will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. It will feature a speedboat racing UIM F1H2O World Championship, in addition to the fifth edition of the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship Grand Prix of Sharjah, which will take place from 17th to 21st December, 2019, on Khalid Lagoon, said Khalid Al Midfa in his speech.

He revealed the details of a competition that will be held for media professionals in both Arabic and English, which will recognise the best coverage, the best interview and the best image, after monitoring them continuously throughout the championship.

Khalid Al Midfa welcomed the participation of the UAE teams, especially the Sharjah Formula One Powerboat Team, which will participate for the first time representing the emirate of Sharjah in this international sporting event, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Team of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club team, and the Victory Team of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club.

He added, "Our main promotional message for this year’s tournament is reflected in the slogan ‘Go Full Throttle into Thrill,’ which highlights the emirate’s passion for water sports activities and offering all that is distinctive and exceptional in a renewed and interesting template filled with a competitive spirit, entertainment, the excitement of winning and championships."

Ali Salem Al Midfa said, "We are proud to be once again hosting this year's edition of Sharjah World Championship Week, which follows the mandate of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to consolidate Sharjah's leading position as an ideal destination for sports and leisure-based activities."

Nicolo de San Germano said, "We are pleased that the Sharjah Power Boat team will participate for the first time, which reflects the emirate's growing prominence in watersports. We are confident that the competition will be intense due to the participation of the most prominent international teams in the field of boats, speedboats and water bikes, and therefore, we expect the championship to be exceptional by all standards."

Another major highlight of the press conference was the launch of the website, "Be a fan of the team" by the SCTDA. In addition, the authority reviewed "Sharjah Boat", presenting an opportunity to register to join the list of the first official fans of the Sharjah Powerboat Team, and to get a team jersey to express solidarity with their favourite teams at the Sharjah World Championship Week.