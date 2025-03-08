Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to promote authentic values and foster effective communication among its members, Sharjah Youth, an affiliate of the Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched the "Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign" in its fourth edition.

This initiative takes place across the organisation's eight centres in the Emirate of Sharjah throughout the holy month of Ramadan, featuring a range of engaging interactive activities and distinctive initiatives targeting youth aged 13 to 18, as well as members of the local community.

This exceptional event embodies the mission of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation—to discover, develop, and invest in the potential of future generations within an Emirati environment that nurtures creativity and innovation. This aligns with its vision: "A community partner in building and empowering conscious and influential generations." Through the Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign, Sharjah Youth seeks to optimise the use of its members' time, instill valuable principles, stimulate their creative energy, and involve them in meaningful Ramadan activities that foster spiritual awareness and strengthen family bonds.

Sharjah Youth provides its members with unique opportunities to engage positively with their families and communities through inspiring activities that reinforce values such as citizenship, cooperation, and teamwork.

The programme offers a diverse range of activities, including daily events, specialised programmes, competitive sports tournaments, and innovative community initiatives that promote social solidarity and family cohesion. Additionally, participants take part in meaningful activities that enrich their Ramadan experience.

This year, the Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign introduces a new dimension with distinctive social responsibility campaigns. One such initiative, titled "From the Youth to the People of Sharjah", highlights the importance of real-life connections between youth and their families and communities in an era where digital interactions dominate, often weakening human relationships.

The campaign, themed "Closer Than You Think," aims to achieve key objectives, including:

•Strengthening family ties by encouraging youth to spend quality and productive time with their loved ones.

•Enhancing emotional intelligence by providing opportunities for self-expression and social skill development.

•Bridging the gap between generations by promoting care, communication, and sustainability in relationships.

The campaign also features engaging activities, such as short video clips emphasising the significance of youth interacting with different members of society, as well as diverse cultural competitions shared on Sharjah Youth’s official social media platforms @SHJYOUTH. Moreover, mobile interactive platforms will move across key locations in the Emirate of Sharjah throughout the holy month.

The Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign also include exclusive distributions for members of Sharjah Youth Centres. Among them is a self-learning activities booklet, designed to guide participants through a spiritual journey featuring Quranic verses, inspiring stories, and Ramadan challenges. This encourages a competitive and engaging experience, blending knowledge, cultural exploration, reflection, and entertainment.

Additionally, the "Ramadan Kit" initiative offers participants a rich Ramadan experience, motivating them to learn, engage in sports activities, and develop positive religious habits while also fostering volunteerism, philanthropy, and humanitarian values.

These pioneering initiatives reinforce Sharjah Youth’s leading role in empowering young people, instilling social values, and promoting generosity and meaningful connections. The Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Initiatives, now in their fourth consecutive year, serve as an inspiring model for strengthening family and social bonds—making this Ramadan a truly connected and enriching experience for the Sharjah community.