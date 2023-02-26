SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2023) The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in partnership with the Khalifa Empowerment Program (Aqdar), organised an event titled "My Safety in the Digital World", held at “Al Qarayen Park 5” on Saturday, 25th February, to educate children and parents about safe internet use, with the participation of a number of CSD's Cyber Safety Ambassadors.

The event was held in celebration of the World Safer Internet Day and featured interactive activities that trained children to protect themselves in the digital world.

The event saw participation from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sharjah Youth, and Sharjah Children, affiliates of the “Rubu’ Qarn Foundation” and Al Amal school for the Deaf, an affiliate of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

Hanadi Al-Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department, delivered a speech during the event stressing the need to raise awareness of the safe use of the Internet due to the vast and renewable nature of the online world.

She highlighted the challenges children face when it comes to age-inappropriate content and the difficulty in controlling what is published or shared.

She emphasised that it is essential to intensify awareness among children and adolescents and teach them the steps to exclude harmful content that offends them or violates their privacy in the digital world.

The Cyber Safety Ambassadors presented information on the threats children face when using the Internet unsafely, and explained the basics and rules of digital safety, the steps to stay safe while browsing or subscribing to social media applications, and how to avoid exposure to electronic penetration or inappropriate content for their age. Children were also reminded to memorise the Child protection centre toll-free helpline number 800 700.

Children and parents were immersed in three interactive and educational activities, including workshops, games, and competitions, all intended to familiarise participants with the Internet safety rules to safeguard themselves from digital threats.

During the first activity, children drew paintings and wrote short stories on safe internet use. At the same time, the second activity engaged the audience in puzzle-solving and gaming activities that highlighted methods to be safe from viruses and malware on the internet.

The last activity was centred around designing the best awareness leaflet on cybersecurity.

At the end of the event, the CSD honoured the Cyber Safety Ambassadors and participants who interacted with the activities that included stages during which they solved puzzles and participated in creative and entertaining games and activities.

