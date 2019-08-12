SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today morning received more well-wishers at Al Badee' Musallah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan accepted greetings from a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and Arab and Islamic community members, who wished the UAE for further stability and security under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Sharjah's CP also received congratulations from Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, and a delegation from a nursing home of Sharjah's Social Services Department.