UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah's CP Receives More Eid Al Adha Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

Sharjah's CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today morning received more well-wishers at Al Badee' Musallah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan accepted greetings from a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and Arab and Islamic community members, who wished the UAE for further stability and security under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and other Arab and Islamic nations.

Sharjah's CP also received congratulations from Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, and a delegation from a nursing home of Sharjah's Social Services Department.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Sharjah Salem From Arab

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

2 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.