SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah (DCA) has gifted Al Mahatta Museum with 29 pieces of equipment that have been used in the meteorological section of the DCA dating back to 1932, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the celebration of "UAE Civil Aviation Day", and the 89th anniversary when Al Mahatta Airport welcomed its first flight.

The collection was transferred during a special ceremony held on 5th October at Al Mahatta Museum, and attended by Sheikh Khalid Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of DCA, Aisha Deemas, Director of Executive Affairs at the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), and a number of officials and invitees.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khalid said, "Sharjah has been a pioneer in the civil aviation sector in the region, and has been able to take steady steps in its development over the past decades, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. Over the years, Sharjah contributed to the enhancement of the UAE’s distinguished position in the industry around the world.

Sheikh Khalid pointed out that the DCA's donation of these equipment and devices to Al Mahatta Museum would add real value to the museum's collections, especially as they are a testament to Sharjah's pioneering position in the civil aviation sector, also will enrich the experience of museum’s visitors through learning more about early stage operational period of Al Mahatta Airport and Sharjah International Airport. In addition to that, these collections will leave a lasting and proud legacy for successive generations."

From her part, Manal Ataya, the Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) said, "We value the cooperation of Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) by providing us with a collection of instruments that were used in the meteorological department in the emirate, which are being showcased for the first time at Al Mahatta Museum."

"These items will demonstrate the development of the aviation sector in the emirate and introduce visitors to the airport's work procedures and equipment used at the time," she added.

Ataya also stressed that the initiative of DCA reflects its keenness to ensure an active presence in events and exhibitions that specifically shed light on one of the decisive phases in the development journey of Sharjah Emirate.