UrduPoint.com

Sharjah's Department Of Civil Aviation Gifts 29 Pieces Of Meteorological Equipment To Al Mahatta Museum

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Civil Aviation gifts 29 pieces of meteorological equipment to Al Mahatta Museum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah (DCA) has gifted Al Mahatta Museum with 29 pieces of equipment that have been used in the meteorological section of the DCA dating back to 1932, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the celebration of "UAE Civil Aviation Day", and the 89th anniversary when Al Mahatta Airport welcomed its first flight.

The collection was transferred during a special ceremony held on 5th October at Al Mahatta Museum, and attended by Sheikh Khalid Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of DCA, Aisha Deemas, Director of Executive Affairs at the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), and a number of officials and invitees.

On this occasion, Sheikh Khalid said, "Sharjah has been a pioneer in the civil aviation sector in the region, and has been able to take steady steps in its development over the past decades, in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. Over the years, Sharjah contributed to the enhancement of the UAE’s distinguished position in the industry around the world.

"

Sheikh Khalid pointed out that the DCA's donation of these equipment and devices to Al Mahatta Museum would add real value to the museum's collections, especially as they are a testament to Sharjah's pioneering position in the civil aviation sector, also will enrich the experience of museum’s visitors through learning more about early stage operational period of Al Mahatta Airport and Sharjah International Airport. In addition to that, these collections will leave a lasting and proud legacy for successive generations."

From her part, Manal Ataya, the Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) said, "We value the cooperation of Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) by providing us with a collection of instruments that were used in the meteorological department in the emirate, which are being showcased for the first time at Al Mahatta Museum."

"These items will demonstrate the development of the aviation sector in the emirate and introduce visitors to the airport's work procedures and equipment used at the time," she added.

Ataya also stressed that the initiative of DCA reflects its keenness to ensure an active presence in events and exhibitions that specifically shed light on one of the decisive phases in the development journey of Sharjah Emirate.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah October Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 10,019 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 40,000

3 minutes ago
 Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assa ..

Burkina ex-president to snub trial on Sankara assassination

3 minutes ago
 Japan's key economic index marks largest decline i ..

Japan's key economic index marks largest decline in 15 months

3 minutes ago
 ICC appoints match officials for T20 World Cup

ICC appoints match officials for T20 World Cup

3 minutes ago
 OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied to Europe via ..

OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied to Europe via Nord Stream 2

3 minutes ago
 Australia gov't rejects call for more hospital fun ..

Australia gov't rejects call for more hospital funding amid COVID-19 outbreaks

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.