SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2021) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah has hosted the bicentennial celebrations of the Central American countries of Costa Rica and Guatemala at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah.

The week-long celebration has been organised to honour the culture and diversity of these two nations, and aims to foster greater intercultural understanding and explore new business and investment partnerships with Sharjah and the UAE.

The opening ceremony took place on Thursday, 16th September, in Sharjah’s iconic cultural hub, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR Sharjah; Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR Sharjah; Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Lars Henrik Pira Perez, Ambassador of Guatemala to the UAE; and William Reuben, Consul-General of Costa Rica in the UAE. Francisco Chacon, Ambassador of Costa Rica in UAE, participated in the event virtually.

Other important dignitaries at the bicentennial commemoration ceremony included Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Dr. Abdulaziz al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; and Francisca Mendez Escobar, Ambassador of Mexico. The event was also attended by a host of investors, entrepreneurs and members of prominent business organisations from Sharjah and the two Central American countries.

In his opening address, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, extended his heartiest congratulations to both nations on behalf of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Stating that it was a huge honour to host the celebration of the 200th year of independence of the two countries in Sharjah, he said, "Today, we celebrate history, we celebrate leadership, but above all, we celebrate friendship."

The DGR Chairman added, "Our countries histories go back far beyond the formation of the nations that they are today. This takes leadership, and leadership is about placing values that are core of our country’s development. Our countries today share the common values of culture, education, and innovation.

Thanking Costa Rica and Guatemala for their close bonds of friendship with Sharjah and the UAE, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, commended the opportunities given to partner together across numerous sectors. Stating that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had led to several trade and investment challenges for businesses and economies globally, he highlighted the strategic importance of the UAE as an import and re-exports market, and expressed Sharjah’s interest in establishing closer commercial collaborations with the two nations.

In his address, the Ambassador of Guatemala stated that the bicentennial celebrations will help the country further promote its exports, investments, and tourism. "However, our main objective is to strengthen our ties of understanding, improve our cultural cooperation, and enhance the knowledge between the people of our societies," he said.

The Guatemalan Ambassador added, "I am convinced that no economic exchange will take place on a sustained basis without our human bonding and our understanding of each other. Our friendship with the people and the Government of Sharjah marks a step forward in further advancing our ties and building bridges between our communities."

Thanking the UAE for being Costa Rica’s strategic partner, the nation’s Ambassador to the UAE, Francisco Chacon, said in a virtual address, that while the country mourns the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bicentennial commemoration was an occasion to reflect on the path Costa Rica must take as it prepares itself for the next 200 years.

He added, "The UAE has been a wonderful strategic partner to Costa Rica. We hope that Sharjah will bring to Costa Rica the emirate’s advances in innovation, education, and other sectors, that was achieved thanks to the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi."

In a bid to promote intercultural dialogue and strengthen ties between Sharjah and the two nations, the photography exhibition and food tasting activities will be open to the public and all visitors to the House of Wisdom from 9:00 to 23:00 until Wednesday, 22nd September.