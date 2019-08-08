UrduPoint.com
Sharjah's Deputy Ruler Attends Police Friends 32nd Graduation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony of the 32nd Summer Course of Police Friends held on Thursday morning at the Culture Palace in Sharjah.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, senior officers and general managers of the Sharjah Police General Command, as well as the families of the graduates and their parents.

Sheikh Abdullah honoured the sponsors, institutions, departments and personalities that contributed to the success of the summer course.

Sheikh Abdullah also took commemorative photos with the passing out graduates.

