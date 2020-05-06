UrduPoint.com
Sharjah's Environment And Protected Areas Authority Issues 1,225 Fines In Q1 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority issues 1,225 fines in Q1 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in Sharjah has issued several fines against individuals visiting desert and mountain areas within the emirate.

According to the EPAA, some 1,225 violations were registered during the first quarter of 2020, as a result of individuals littering and throwing waste in wilderness areas. The authority also listed the improper disposal of charcoal used for barbeque, moving the placement of rocks causing damage to the overall environment and harm to plants growing in the area, as other violations committed by individuals visiting the concerned spaces.

Commenting on the Q1 2020 violation numbers, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "The teams continue to implement awareness campaigns that help preserve the environment including curving any practices that could bring about any potential damage."

She added that individuals must act responsibly towards protecting the environment. "They must avoid dumping waste and the usage of plastic bags that could potentially be a threat to plants and animals," Al Suwaidi emphasised.

The Authority periodically organises ‘control campaigns,’ as a measure to preserve and protect the environment within the emirate.

