Sharjah's Hamriyah Free Zone Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Lamprell

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) SHARJAH, 12th September, 2020 (WAM) – The Sharjah-based Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, HFZA, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Lamprell, the leading provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries.

Under the agreement, Lamprell will lease an additional 1.360 million sq. ft. of land inside the free zone to continue to improve its efficiencies and support the delivery of its strategic objectives.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, and Lamprell’s Company Secretary and General Counsel, Alex Ridout, signed the agreement during a ceremony held at the premises of HFZA in the presence of several senior officials and directors from both sides.

Saud Al Mazrouei said, "This is further testimony to HFZA’s growing status and reputation as a leading hub for attracting foreign investments and offering global competitive advantages."

Al Mazrouei emphasised that Lamprell’s expansion at HFZA despite the current global economic conditions highlights the great confidence placed in Sharjah being a leading global hub for businesses, in addition to the global reputation enjoyed by HFZA, which is famous for being the current and future headquarters of major companies specialising in heavy industries.

Lamprell, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has over 40 years of experience in providing engineering, procurement, construction and other contracting services to the energy industries.

It employs more than 4,000 people across multiple units, with its Primary facilities located in Hamriyah, Sharjah. In 2011, the Group expanded its operations at HFZA with the opening of new facilities specialising in constructing jack-up drilling rigs and fabricating jacket foundations for turbines and cranes required for land and marine fields, wind fields and other energy production facilities.

"Lamprell’s decision to expand in the free zone was a step in the right direction as we are committed to providing all forms of support to our partners to back and empower their operations and the quality of their services," HFZA’s director stated.

Ridout said, "Our expansion inside HFZA will allow us to improve our production efficiency significantly and support our strategic objectives. Throughout Lamprell’s journey alongside HFZA, they have been with us every step of the way: a real business partner."

