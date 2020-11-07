SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2020) The Health Promotion Department, HPD, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah will be organising the 8th edition of "My Health 2020" conference, from 24th to 26th November, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

The conference reaffirms the importance of providing a healthy environment for children and adolescents, discuss the role of schools in preparing and responding to emergencies and curbing the spread of diseases and epidemics, based on the experiences and lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed for children, adolescents, parents, administrative and teaching staff, government departments, and education-concerned community institutions, this year’s edition will be held under the theme "Health-promoting environment for children and adolescents during COVID-19". The event brings together an elite of local, Arab, and foreign doctors, experts, and specialists in various fields of childcare and their physical and mental health to share their experiences with parents to help enhance awareness about healthy lifestyles in society.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, said, "The "My Health Conference" is in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in people and to achieve sustainable health as a key pillar to ensuring the well-being and happiness of community members."

"The success of the previous editions of the conference wouldn’t have been achieved without the unstinted support of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and her constant attention and guidance on the importance of caring for the health of children and adolescents, because investing in them is an investment in a bright future," Saif added.

She pointed out that the upcoming edition will be focusing on enhancing the capabilities of schools in preparing for and responding to emergencies and curbing the spread of diseases and epidemics, learning about best health and preventive practices to create a safe and healthy environment in schools, strengthening the link between the school community, parents and community institutions, and fostering their role in promoting mental health and healthy behaviours in children and adolescents.