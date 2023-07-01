Open Menu

Sharjah's LSDA Organises Labour Eid Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) has organised the Eid Al Adha Labour Festival in the Labour Park in Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah.

The festival, held in the three days of the Eid, was attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, LSDA officials, representatives of the Sharjah government departments, the private sector, and members of the Indian Society in Sharjah as well as a significant number of workers.

The festival included cultural programmes, free medical examinations, awareness programmes, art music, and entertainment, and an Eid Bazaar, including street food and Eid gifts for workers.

LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said, “After the great response by workers on the first Eid festival last year, we decided to hold it this year for the second time, to further boost the social and cultural ties among workers and to bring them together in one place, namely the Labour Park in Sajaa, to exchange Eid Al Adha greetings."

The festival was part of the events and activities continuously conducted by LSDA in cooperation with the government and private sectors, he added.

Related Topics

India Music Exchange Sharjah Salem Government Labour

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

39 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

54 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

15 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

15 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East