SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) A new recreational labour park has been opened in Al Sajaa Industrial area of Sharjah.

The project is in implementation of the development plan aimed at providing integrated services to achieve comfort and happiness in the community, and in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SDPW).

Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority (SLSDA) has coordinated in the completion of the labourers’ entertainment park.

Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman SDPW, said that the park will serve more than 100,000 workers located in the industrial area, as it includes about 70 percent of Sharjah workers.

The park has an area of 15,000 square metres, and includes two cricket pitches, two multi-purpose fields, walking paths, green spaces, security rooms, 10 administrative offices and 10 commercial offices, in addition to service rooms.

He noted that playgrounds have been planned, in addition to mosques, shops, cafes, administrative offices for municipal services, security points, mail boxes and others, in addition to green spaces.

Salem Yousef Al Qasir, Chairman of SLSDA confirmed that the idea of developing these parks and other labour projects enjoy the direct support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.