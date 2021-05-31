SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah has announced the conclusion of its campaign, launched in cooperation with Sharjah's District & Villages Affairs Department, to update landowners’ data in the real estate sector in various areas of Sharjah.

The campaign, which ran from March 28th to 29th May, targeted all real estate owners in Sharjah, including citizens, residents, and investors of various nationalities, and aimed to preserve the rights of landowners and to update their data.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Department, commended the success of the campaign and praised the great cooperation shown by the District & Villages Affairs Department represented by its chairman, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, and all its employees for their full cooperation, harnessing all the capabilities of the department, and for opening the doors of suburban councils in various areas to the landowners throughout the previous period, which at the end resulted in the success of the campaign.

Al Shamsi stated that the number of landowners who participated in the campaign reached about 2,100, while the number of property deeds that had been updated reached about 5,000 bonds distributed over the various areas and regions of the emirate.