Sharjah's Summer Promotions 2023 Promises More Surprises Ahead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Sharjah's Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) The 20th edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions, running until 3rd September and is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is still witnessing participating shopping malls competing to present the most enticing prizes and attract a record number of shoppers.

As the event heads into its concluding stages, shopping enthusiasts will have a chance to enter raffle draws with rewards including luxury cars and other prizes collectively worth over half a million Dirhams.

Beyond the grand prizes, visitors can take advantage of unprecedented discounts, with up to 75% off on renowned international brands. The event is further enhanced by an array of entertainment offerings and standout marketing activities.

As Sharjah Summer Promotions celebrates its 20th anniversary, the Sharjah Chamber has lined up a number of prizes and promotions. Among these are vouchers, tourist and hotel packages, and a grand prize draw for a 2023 Nissan Patrol.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department and General Coordinator of the event, said, "This year, the Sharjah Summer Promotions boasts significant discounts, promotions, and fresh events. Such additions not only enhance the prestige of the event but also ensure unforgettable experiences for visitors during its various phases.”

