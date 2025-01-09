SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), announced that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition – ACRES is set to mark its largest edition this year.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, this year’s edition will feature a remarkable record-breaking participation of more than 110 exhibitors, representing major real estate development and investment companies and top-tier property developers from across the UAE and the region, alongside first-time participants. The exhibition will take place from January 22 to 25, 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The announcement was made during a press conference held today, Wednesday, at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. The conference was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of SRERD; and Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES.

Also present were Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA); Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”; and Sultan Shataf, the Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The gathering also saw the participation of several officials and representatives from public and private entities, as well as media entities and institutions sponsoring the exhibition.

Organised by both SCCI and SRERD, spanning over an area of 10,000 square meters, ACRES 2025 marks the debut of several innovative and distinctive real estate projects premiering for the first time within the UAE and beyond.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of the latest projects and investment opportunities in the real estate sector, including residential, commercial, and industrial properties, land parcels, and hotel and hospitality development projects- either completed or under construction.

This year’s Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition will witness intense competition among property developers and investors in presenting exclusive discounts and special deals on their latest offerings and other exhibits on display.

In his keynote speech, Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that ACRES this year marks its largest edition since its inception, featuring over 110 exhibitors, with significant local, regional, and international participation from leading real estate development and investment companies.

This impressive exhibitor turnout highlights ACRES’ distinguished reputation as a strategic hub for the global real estate community. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for supporting property development, fostering the exchange of expertise and experience, and providing participants with an opportunity to showcase their latest and most prominent projects, whether within or outside the UAE.

Al Awadi added, “The exhibition’s success underscores the efforts made by the Sharjah Chamber, in collaboration with its strategic partners, to enhance the exhibition's role in driving the ongoing growth of the real estate sector, highlighting the emirate’s status as a premier regional destination for real estate investment. The sustainable growth in Sharjah’s real estate market is evident, with a 35.6% increase in transaction volume during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a total value of AED 18.2 billion”.

Al Awadi noted that the 2025 edition of ACRES promises to deliver significant positive outcomes, especially given several indicators of success. Foremost among these is the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC)’s decision, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC, to reduce sales and purchase transaction fees for real estate deals made during the exhibition.

Another key indicator is the ongoing success of the exhibition, with the 2024 edition recording real estate transactions worth AED 1.4 billion, reflecting a remarkable growth rate of 202.4% compared to the previous year.

For his part, Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), said that the Department’s engagement in ACRES 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the real estate sector in the emirate and enhancing its position as a key destination for sustainable real estate investment.

The real estate market in Sharjah saw substantial growth in 2024, with data indicating a notable rise in transaction values and attracting investors from over 114 nationalities. This reflects the strength and resilience of Sharjah's real estate market and the high level of confidence investors place in this sector.

“SRERD continues its efforts to ensure the continuation of these achievements, further solidifying Sharjah's position as a premier real estate hub in the region and globally, underpinned by a strategy that supports the ongoing success of the ACRES Exhibition,” he added.

Al Saleh revealed that previous edition of the exhibition witnessed a significant increase in the number of registered transactions, with the value of real estate deals recorded by SRERD during the exhibition exceeding 1.4 billion Dirhams. This reflects the substantial benefits gained by all participants, prompting the Organising Committee to expand the exhibition space this year to meet the rising demand from real estate companies eager to participate.

In his remarks at the press conference, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated that the real estate sector in Sharjah enjoys significant support, exemplified by the Sharjah Executive Council’s strategic decision to lower registration fees on sales and purchase transactions conducted during the exhibition this year.

He pointed out that this year's edition of ACRES Exhibition is deemed as the largest and most prominent, with notable participation from major real estate development and investment companies, not to mention the return of the Egyptian real estate pavilion introducing a variety of property projects. This creates an ideal opportunity for investors and developers to connect, finalise deals, and showcase their latest offerings.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the exhibition serves not only as a platform for presenting real estate projects but also as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, with a robust programme of academic events, including panel discussions, workshops, training sessions, and seminars led by top real estate specialists and experts.

In his statement at the press conference, Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said: “Our annual participation in this remarkable real estate event reflects our commitment at Alef Group to support the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and to strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in the region.”

“At Alef Group, we are proud to be the Platinum Sponsor of ACRES 2025.

Through our participation in this year’s edition, we aim to spotlight our pioneering projects: (Hayyan), (Al Mamsha), and (Olfah),” he added.

Jamal Al Shawish, Head of Sales and Marketing at IFA Hotels and Resorts, expressed the company's commitment to ensuring the success of its first participation as a gold sponsor at ACRES 2025.

He noted that this participation represents an important milestone in the thriving real estate market in Sharjah, as the company plans to unveil its first real estate projects in the emirate during the exhibition. This move is grounded in the company’s confidence in the appeal of Sharjah's real estate and investment market as well as its prominent position as a promising economic destination.

Al Shawish also lauded the SEC’s decision to reduce the sale and purchase fees for transactions that will be executed at ACRES 2025, affirming that it will play a pivotal role in encouraging more companies to invest in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Engineer Raymond Khouzami, CEO of Al Thuriah Group, the Silver Sponsor of ACRES 2025, extended his grateful thanks and appreciation to the organisers of the ACRES Exhibition and the officials in the Emirate of Sharjah for their efforts in enhancing the significant growth witnessed by the real estate sector.

He elucidated that Al Thuriah Group, as one of the sponsors of this year’s edition and constant participants in the ACRES Exhibition, is planning to unveil its latest real estate projects, including the launch of units from its two newest projects, during the "ACRES 25" exhibition. These units will be offered for sale for freehold ownership to all nationalities in accordance with the laws and laws and regulations set forth in the Emirate of Sharjah.

For his part, Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES” affirmed that this year’s edition marks a significant leap in innovation, with participants showcasing a wide range of their latest real estate projects, distinguished by their innovation and sustainability.

“Through this annual event, we aim to define the future of the real estate sector in the region and promote investment in sustainable and smart projects, ensuring that ACRES remains a key platform for investors and industry professionals. This success is driven by the strategic partnerships forged with both public and private entities,” he said.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), highlighted the strategic importance of ACRES Exhibition as an exceptional opportunity for real estate developers and enthusiasts to present innovative projects that reinforce Sharjah’s status as a premier hub for real estate development.

He expressed the Authority's pride in serving as the media sponsor for ACRES 2025 and affirmed confidence that the upcoming edition would achieve its objectives, emphasising that joint efforts will shape a bright future for real estate investment in Sharjah.

In his remarks, Engineer Hamidi Al Ketbi, Director of Building Permits Department at the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), emphasised the Directorate’s pivotal role in fostering a sustainable real estate sector in the emirate.

By sponsoring the ACRES Exhibition, SDTPS seeks to highlight promising investment opportunities and cultivate an environment conducive to attracting investors and real estate developers, contributing to the integration of urban development and real estate growth.

Al Ketbi further noted that ACRES stands as one of the key annual events contributing to the growth and advancement of Sharjah's real estate sector.

For his part, Ali Al Naqbi, Director of Information Technology at the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), emphasised the Department's commitment to sponsoring the ACRES Exhibition as part of its ongoing efforts to attract investors through active participation in various economic events.

“This exhibition is considered one of the best platforms for meeting investors, businesspeople, companies, and those working in the real estate sector, contributing to achieving sustainable economic development in Sharjah. SEDD’s sponsorship of the exhibition is part of its strategic plans, which focus on developing and highlighting economic sectors and supporting them by all means,” Al Naqbi said.

Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, described ACRES as a prominent event that reflects vitality and prosperity of the real estate sector in Sharjah and the UAE.

“As the academic partner of the ACRES Exhibition, Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute is proud to contribute to this important event. Our partnership reflects our firm belief in the value of collaboration between the academic and private sectors to enhance knowledge and develop skills within the real estate field,” he said in his remarks.

He added that the exhibition is a vital platform for exchanging experiences and knowledge and showcasing the latest developments in the real estate sector.

Saati Nasrallah, Training Director at ThinkProp Institute, the Academic Sponsor of ACRES 2025, emphasised that the Institute’s participation in the event is part of its ongoing efforts to develop Sharjah’s real estate market.

“Our goal is to underscore the critical role of education and training in cultivating future-oriented skills. ACRES 2025 is a great platform to connect with industry pioneers, share knowledge and expertise, and present cutting-edge innovations and solutions that drive sustainability and progress in the real estate market,” he remarked.

This year’s ACRES exhibition brings a wealth of innovative activities, including expert-led panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions available in both Arabic and English languages.

These sessions will present the latest legal frameworks, regulations, and practical guidelines for property developers and prospect buyers, highlighting best practices in real estate investment. The programme also addresses key topics for professionals and investors, offering a forward-looking perspective on market trends and developments shaping the real estate industry in the UAE and the region.

The new edition of ACRES will see the return of the Egyptian Real Estate Pavilion, featuring extensive participation from leading Egyptian real estate development and investment companies.

These companies will present a diverse portfolio of real estate projects at ACRES 2025, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal units spread across prime locations in Egypt, including New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, October City, Ain Sokhna, North Coast, and Ras El Hekma.

Participating Egyptian real estate developers and investors will vie to attract visitors with exclusive discounts and special deals on their latest property projects. The exhibition is anticipated to witness strong engagement from the Egyptian expatriate community in the UAE, alongside investors and clients interested in property ownership and real estate investments in Egypt.