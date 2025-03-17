- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The real estate sector in Sharjah is undergoing a major transformation with the launch of the Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront project in Al Hamriyah, a coastal development valued at AED25 billion (US$6.8 billion).
The project spans over 60 million square feet and features a mix of residential, commercial, and tourism facilities.
Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development, provided an update on the project, highlighting that it will accommodate more than 60,000 residents across eight islands, integrating modern urban living with sustainable and eco-friendly practices.
He stated that as construction progresses, Ajmal Makan City will contribute significantly to the expansion of Sharjah’s real estate sector and will continue to create thousands of jobs across various industries, including real estate, infrastructure, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, entertainment, and services.
He emphasised that this large-scale freehold project has already attracted significant interest from local and international investors and plays a key role in Sharjah’s economic diversification strategy.
As the master developer, Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development has launched three new projects: Al Thuraya Island, The View Island, Blue Beach Residence.
Additionally, the first and second phases of Sun Island have been delivered, while the Blue Bay Walk project, developed in three phases, has seen the first phase completed, with phases two and three finished ahead of schedule and currently being handed over.
The project includes 1,500 villas, mid-rise buildings, hotels, retail spaces, a university, schools, a theme park, and other attractions, all of which are expected to make a significant contribution to Sharjah’s real estate landscape.
The development will also extend Sharjah’s coastline by 36 kilometers and will feature: A marina with 800 yacht berths, A 1.6-million-square-foot theme park, A 3-million-square-foot shopping mall, Waterfront restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues.
Furthermore, 60 percent of the project will be dedicated to green spaces, beaches, and public areas, aligning with Sharjah’s sustainability goals. With its modern infrastructure, eco-conscious design, and waterfront living options, Ajmal Makan City is set to become a key destination for residents, tourists, and investors.
