Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors in just two months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The centres operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, collectively welcomed over 57,000 visitors during July and August.

The Wasit Wetland Centre welcomed some 1,000 visitors in July and 560 in August while Arabia’s Wildlife Centre received 5,970 visitors in July and 15,201 in August.

The Kalba Bird of Prey Centre hosted some 100 visitors in August alone.

EPAA’s Natural History and Botanical Museum opened its doors to 3,875 visitors in July and 8,546 visitors in August. The Buhais Geology Park welcomed 155 in July and 389 in August. The children's farm received 3,594 visitors in July and 9,803 in August.

Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre welcomed 66 visitors, 17 of them during July and 49 during August. Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre received 927 visitors.

Finally, the Islamic Botanical Garden welcomed 6,795 visitors, 1,847 of them were in July and 4,948 visitors in August.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The Authority has adhered to all the required precautionary measures ensuring the safety of families, children and elderly in particular. Besides having sterilised all the facilities, all visitors have to undergo a thermal screening before entering any centre and will be required to practice social distancing at all times. Employees and visitors are expected to wear medical masks and protective gloves at all times."

Each centre at EPAA organises several interactive educational programmes through the course of the year attracting a large number of visitors to them.