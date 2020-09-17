UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah’s EPAA Centres Welcomes 57,000 Visitors In Just Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors in just two months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The centres operated by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, collectively welcomed over 57,000 visitors during July and August.

The Wasit Wetland Centre welcomed some 1,000 visitors in July and 560 in August while Arabia’s Wildlife Centre received 5,970 visitors in July and 15,201 in August.

The Kalba Bird of Prey Centre hosted some 100 visitors in August alone.

EPAA’s Natural History and Botanical Museum opened its doors to 3,875 visitors in July and 8,546 visitors in August. The Buhais Geology Park welcomed 155 in July and 389 in August. The children's farm received 3,594 visitors in July and 9,803 in August.

Al Dhaid Wildlife Centre welcomed 66 visitors, 17 of them during July and 49 during August. Al Hefaiyah Mountain Conservation Centre received 927 visitors.

Finally, the Islamic Botanical Garden welcomed 6,795 visitors, 1,847 of them were in July and 4,948 visitors in August.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, said, "The Authority has adhered to all the required precautionary measures ensuring the safety of families, children and elderly in particular. Besides having sterilised all the facilities, all visitors have to undergo a thermal screening before entering any centre and will be required to practice social distancing at all times. Employees and visitors are expected to wear medical masks and protective gloves at all times."

Each centre at EPAA organises several interactive educational programmes through the course of the year attracting a large number of visitors to them.

Related Topics

July August All

Recent Stories

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

10 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

30 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

49 minutes ago

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arre ..

6 minutes ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.