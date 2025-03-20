- Home
Sharjah's EPAA Participates In Global Educational Conference On Zoos, Aquariums In UK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 06:03 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah is participating in the 2025 EAZA Education Conference, organised by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).
The conference is held at Chester Zoo, United Kingdom, until 21st March, with the participation of more than 195 delegates from various countries worldwide.
The event focuses on the role of zoos and aquariums as educational spaces, centres for nature-based learning, and platforms for collective action to enhance environmental awareness and wildlife conservation.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA in Sharjah, stated, "Our participation in the 2025 EAZA Education Conference aligns with our ongoing commitment to fostering global partnerships and engaging with leading international events in the environmental field, particularly in the conservation of wildlife and the role of zoos and aquariums.
She added that this conference provides a valuable platform to explore advanced practices, the latest research insights, and successful experiences by interacting with experts, researchers, and specialists.
A delegation from Sharjah Safari is also actively engaging in the conference's activities, gaining valuable insights and participating in sessions covering environmental education in biodiversity conservation, wildlife rehabilitation, and innovative zoo programs.
Key topics discussed during the conference sessions include pollinator protection, storytelling strategies to support conservation efforts, and interactive learning approaches.
