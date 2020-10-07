Sharjah’s Fashion & Electronic Products Exhibition attracts over 9,000 visitors in four days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The Fashion and Electronic Products Exhibition 'The Great Shopping Campaign 2020', has concluded on a high-note after another successful chapter, attracting more than 9,000 visitors of various nationalities and different age groups.

Hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, the event, which ran from October 1 to 4, provided visitors with exclusive offers and huge discounts on high-quality products showcased by major local and international brands specialized in the field of fashion, accessories, home appliances, smartphones and electronics.

The four-day exhibition also attracted more than 100 brands from the UAE and various countries of the world.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, affirmed that the resounding success of the exhibition, which attracted a large number of visitors and the most famous international brands, is yet another testament to the correctness of the decision taken by Sharjah Executive Council to resume exhibitions and conferences that are held under the umbrella, supervision and management of the emirate’s government institutions.

"The council’s decision was a step in the right direction towards reviving the emirate’s economic sectors and upgrading their performance.

The Fashion and Electronic Products Exhibition provided an ideal platform for exhibiting companies to enhance their presence in the region's markets, and stimulate their sales, especially after being affected by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic," Al Midfa added.

"Throughout the four-day event, Expo Centre Sharjah was very careful to strictly implement COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to safeguard the health and safety of all visitors and exhibitors. We have regulated the entry to and exit from the event, prepared a waiting hall to avoid overcrowding inside the main halls, in addition to constantly sterilizing the event’s venue," he further said.

"We have also taken into account other health and safety requirements before we allowed visitors to enter the venue including measuring their temperature, installing smart AI-based thermal cameras, re-organizing the exhibition area in a well-thought-out manner to guarantee social distancing and provide the highest degree of protection. We also distributed awareness posters throughout the center," Al Midfa noted, adding that these measures will be applied to all events that will be organized later.