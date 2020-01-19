Sharjah’s female athletes to undergo training in Poland, Serbia

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Members of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, SWSC, will undergo training in fencing, volleyball and basketball at sports camps to be held in Poland and Serbia from 17th January to 1st February, 2020, in preparation for the fifth Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST 2020.

The tournament is being organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, from 2nd-12th February.

The SWSC's fencing team, including coaches and staff, will be hosted by Warsaw, the capital of Poland, from 21st January to 1st February. The SWSC players will participate in friendly matches with some of the best Polish teams to improve their techniques and gain more experience in competing against international teams. The team expects the training to help them prepare for competitions with clubs participating in the AWST 2020.

In Serbia, the SWSC’s volleyball and basketball teams will train with local clubs from 17th-26th January, prior to the AWST 2020 competitions.

"The camps are part of the tactical preparation of our teams for the fifth edition of the upcoming AWST. We believe that engaging our players in training camps in Serbia and Poland will help them hone their technique and prepare them to face up to the competition at the AWST 2020," said Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director-General of SWS.

SWS was established under an Emiri Decree in November 2016 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It strives to empower Emirati women athletes and encourage their participation in regional and international sports events. It also seeks to establish a modern and integrated system to develop the administrative ecosystem of the women's sports sector, according to international standards.