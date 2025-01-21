SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) A delegation of European academics with expertise in Arabic language studies has praised the efforts of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah (ALA) in safeguarding the Arabic language and facilitating its teaching to non-native speakers.

They emphasised that the "Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language," which was launched in Sharjah under the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, represents a groundbreaking achievement in the protection of Arabic. It also offers a comprehensive and well-rounded source of information on the history of its vocabulary, sciences, and knowledge.

The delegation consisted of academics from universities in Italy, Spain, and Serbia. The Academy also allowed the delegation to participate in an international conference on Arabic language and literature organised by Al Qasimia University in collaboration with the Academy.

The conference, titled "Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers: Curriculum and Specificity," aligns with the Academy's ongoing efforts to foster international cooperation with European universities that focus on studying and teaching Arabic.

Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of ALA, shared H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's vision for the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. He explained the methodology behind the dictionary's creation and highlighted the immense efforts that went into its completion.

Dr. Al Mosteghanemi commented, "The interest shown by academics from prominent universities, both Arab and international, in the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language demonstrates the significant impact this work has had on the history and contemporary relevance of Arabic. This also places new responsibilities on the Sharjah Academy of the Arabic Language to expand its initiatives and ensure all possible avenues are available to facilitate Arabic learning and research for both native and non-native speakers.

"

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Sharjah Ruler for his unwavering support of Arabic culture, particularly his backing of linguistic centres and Arabic language departments in European universities.

Professor Giuliano Mion, Chair of Arabic at the University of Cagliari in Italy, remarked, "My visit to Sharjah gave me the opportunity to participate in the international conference on teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, where I presented a research paper. I was thrilled to see the completion of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language and had the chance to explore its printed volumes. I am currently conducting a study on the concept of 'time' in Arabic language and literature, and the dictionary has been invaluable in providing various meanings and interpretations related to this concept, which will significantly aid my research."

Dr. Laura Gago Gómez, an expert in Arabic studies and literature at the University of Salamanca in Spain, reflected, "I came to Sharjah at the invitation of ALA to participate in the scientific conference on Arabic language education for non-native speakers. I prepared a research paper titled 'Arabic Language Curricula for Spanish Speakers in the 20th Century.'"

Regarding the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, Dr. Gómez stated, "The Historical Dictionary is a monumental achievement. I now advise my postgraduate students to refer to it and engage with its scientific content. Soon, a doctoral thesis based on research using the Historical Dictionary will be defended."

Dr. Dragana Georgievitch, a professor of Arabic in the Oriental Studies Department at the University of Belgrade in Serbia, stated, "This is my second visit to Sharjah and ALA. I participated in the opening discussion session, where I presented the methods of teaching Arabic at the University of Belgrade. I was very happy to visit the Academy, especially the library."