Sharjah’s Innovation Economy Report launched

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI Park, launched the Sharjah Innovation Economy Report at a special ceremony today.

The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, took place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. A host of dignitaries and officials from both private and public sectors, as well as scientists, specialists, smart industry leaders and leading global companies in future technologies attended the event.

Based on a series of events and joint efforts between Sharjah stakeholders and the British Government represented by Future Cities Catapult, the report highlights the next steps to be taken by SRTI Park to support the Emirate of Sharjah’s journey towards establishing a knowledge economy and becoming a Research and Development Hub and innovation hub of the region.

The ceremony began with a welcome speech by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, where he said, "We are pleased to welcome you today to witness a new era towards a rapidly changing world. We are on the threshold of the fourth industrial revolution and it has its benefits and requirements. We must be ready for this change and establish Sharjah as the innovation location and a world-class research and testing centre."

"This report puts the park on the path to future cities as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation with its international partners and to knowledge transfer with them to enhance Sharjah's status as a global capital for scientific research, technology, innovation and knowledge," he continued, adding that through the report, SRTI Park joins the global standards system for innovative cities.

He spoke about H.H.’s vision to establish Sharjah as the capital of education, scientific research and innovation in line with of the American University of Sharjah’s strategy.

The attendees were briefed on SRTI Park’s mission and current projects taking place within the park. Some of these projects consist of building hydroponic farming lab using solar-evaporated sea water coming directly from the Sharjah coast, pre-fab housing constructed from recycled plastic, and construction of an elevated train pilot track and construction of buildings with 3D printing techniques.

The event was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Andrew Jackson, British Consul General in Dubai. They participated in a panel discussion with Al Mahmoudi.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed upon Sharjah's potential to become a world leader in innovation, research and entrepreneurship, and shared the Emirate’s vision to enhance its position in to become one of the smartest cities in the world.

He noted the strong strategic relations between Sharjah and the UK and how they can develop the economic and investment relations in innovation and knowledge economy.

The British Consul spoke on how to enhance cooperation around innovation and smart cities between the British government and Sharjah. Also, to promote the Emirate as a regional capital for innovation, research and development in the middle East and to strengthen its position in this field and how British companies can contribute by investing and starting businesses in Sharjah.