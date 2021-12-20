UrduPoint.com

Sharjah’s Kidney Patients Association Launches 'Water For Kidney Health' Annual Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The Friends of Kidney Patients Association, one of the health support associations at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, launched on Sunday its annual campaign "Water for Kidney Health" for the eighth consecutive year.

This year's campaign theme is "Drink water to boost your energy", with the aim to raise awareness of all members of society and the workforce in particular, of the importance of drinking water in sufficient quantities to enhance their energies and maintain kidney health.

Over 3000 water bottles provided by Zulal Water Company, in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality, "Bee'ah" company, and volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority were distributed to the workforce in the Fourth Industrial Area on the first day of the campaign.

The campaign also includes distributing water bottles in the Al Khuzama area near Al Qassimi Hospital on 23rd December, while educating the workforce about the importance of drinking water to reduce the risk of kidney stones and other diseases.

"This annual campaign is part of our commitment to enhancing behaviors and methods that contribute to maintaining the health of the kidneys among all members of society. Every year, we target various groups of society to make sure that the campaign achieves its sought-after objectives," said Mariam Khalfan bin Dakheen, Director of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association.

She added that organising such campaigns comes in line with the directions of the Emirate of Sharjah to promote health-related practices for all members of society, by providing appropriate information and consultations. This contributes to enhancing the emirate's efforts to be the first healthy city in the region and the world, as well as to provide a decent life that ensures the well-being, safety and happiness of the community.

