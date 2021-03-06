UrduPoint.com
Sharjah’s Ports And Border Points Committee Discusses Implementing Smart Land Ports System At Khatmat Milaha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee discusses implementing smart land ports system at Khatmat Milaha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah recently held a meeting with the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) to discuss the smart land ports project. The ICA intends to implement the smart land ports project to speed up procedures for arrival and departure across the border, using smart and digital systems to verify the identity of travellers and authenticity of documents.

Held at Khatmat Milaha Border in Kalba, the meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Committee; Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Saif Al Mazrouei, Director of the Passports Control Center, Khatmat Milaha Border; Lieutenant Colonel Walid Al-Nehm, Head of the Outside Outlets Police Department, and other officers and officials.

Major Khaled Salmeen Al Ameri, Head of the Smart Ports Department, ICA, gave a presentation on the mechanism of implementing the smart land ports system at Khatmat Milaha Border, and ways to leverage smart and digital technologies in facilitating the movement of passengers across borders.

Welcoming the attendees, Al Raisi said that the meeting comes as part of the Committee’s efforts to improve the efficiency of borders and points of entry in Sharjah, optimise operations and facilitate procedures, and upgrade services provided to travellers, in line with the Sharjah government’s strategy aimed at improving the workflow and using digital and smart services in all ports to facilitate trade and traveler’s movement, pointing to the significance of the anticipated project in reducing the time required to complete arrival and departure procedures.

Al Raisi underlined the Committee’s keenness to embark on the implementation of the project, in cooperation with the strategic partners, noting that the project constitutes a qualitative addition to the services offered at the port, which is considered one of the best land borders across the country, thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment, programs, and systems.

Commending the ICA’s efforts in carrying out the project, Al Raisi stated that further meetings would be arranged to strengthen partnership and cooperation mechanisms.

