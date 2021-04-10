UrduPoint.com
Sharjah’s Ports And Border Points Committee Holds 4th Periodic Meeting In 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah held its fourth periodic meeting for 2021 at the Khatmat Milaha Border in Kalba. Those attending the meeting reviewed the facilities provided to ease the entry and exit of passengers and goods from the Dibba Al Hisn border, which witnessed the crossings of some 30,000 means of transport during the first quarter of 2021.

Meeting attendees also reviewed the report by the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security on the general situation of Al Madam border point, in addition to approving the formation of an executive team that will be working, under the umbrella of the Organizational Committee of Ports and Border Points. The team is tasked with the implementation of the recommendations issued by the Committee, and submission of reports on the progress of work at the ports and border points, as well as the challenges and suggested solutions.

Chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, the meeting was held in the presence of Dr. Hamad Al-Mashghouni, Director of the Inspection Department at the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security, Colonel Ibrahim Saif Al Zaabi, member of the committee and commander of the northern sector at the Border Guard Group Command, and members of the committee.

Al Raisi underlined the Committee’s commitment to strengthening the efficiency and readiness of Sharjah’s ports and border points and identifying the challenges and appropriate solutions to further upgrade the services provided.

Al Raisi stressed the importance of the ongoing cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the activation of security, customs, and preventive controls and procedures, and regulate the movement of entry and exit of passengers and goods.

